Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had an open price of ₹786.5 and a close price of ₹786.05. The stock reached a high of ₹789.1 and a low of ₹773.5 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹186,137.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹823.35, while the 52-week low is ₹573. The BSE volume for the stock was 101,539 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹774, which indicates a decrease of 1.53% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -12.05, reflecting a downward movement. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a decline in its value.
On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 101,539 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹786.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!