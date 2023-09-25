Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 774.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 778.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 774.05 and closed at 774.3. The stock reached a high of 781.9 and a low of 774.05. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 189,307.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 840, while the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for the day was 12,921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 11:10 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹778.9, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹774.3

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the stock price is 778.9, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information or context, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this data.

25 Sep 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 25 Sep 10:48 were at strike price of 780.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 6.8 (+7.94%) & 2.1 (-12.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 25 Sep 10:48 were at strike price of 770.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 760.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 3.6 (-32.08%) & 1.4 (-33.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

25 Sep 2023, 10:30 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel778.54.20.54840.0614.05187179.15
Tata Steel127.20.50.39134.8595.0155309.33
Jindal Steel & Power688.75.550.81722.15386.1570253.47
APL Apollo Tubes1545.6-33.5-2.121806.2990.042864.25
Steel Authority Of India92.87-0.33-0.35103.5973.2538360.19
25 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹774.3 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 12,934 shares, and the closing price for the day was 774.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.