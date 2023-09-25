Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹774.05 and closed at ₹774.3. The stock reached a high of ₹781.9 and a low of ₹774.05. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹189,307.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹840, while the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The BSE volume for the day was 12,921 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹778.9, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information or context, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this data.
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 25 Sep 10:48 were at strike price of ₹780.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹6.8 (+7.94%) & ₹2.1 (-12.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 25 Sep 10:48 were at strike price of ₹770.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹760.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹3.6 (-32.08%) & ₹1.4 (-33.33%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|778.5
|4.2
|0.54
|840.0
|614.05
|187179.15
|Tata Steel
|127.2
|0.5
|0.39
|134.85
|95.0
|155309.33
|Jindal Steel & Power
|688.7
|5.55
|0.81
|722.15
|386.15
|70253.47
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1545.6
|-33.5
|-2.12
|1806.2
|990.0
|42864.25
|Steel Authority Of India
|92.87
|-0.33
|-0.35
|103.59
|73.25
|38360.19
