Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock rises in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 812.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 816.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at 816.05 and closed at 812.45. The stock had a high of 820.8 and a low of 792.9. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 198,849.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 895.6 and the 52-week low is 649.75. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 4,005,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹816.45, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹812.45

As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 816.45. There has been a 0.49 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend in value. However, it is important to note that this data represents a specific point in time and market conditions can change rapidly.

26 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹812.45 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 4,005,279 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 812.45.

