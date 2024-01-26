Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock rises in today's trading

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at ₹816.05 and closed at ₹812.45. The stock had a high of ₹820.8 and a low of ₹792.9. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹198,849.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹895.6 and the 52-week low is ₹649.75. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 4,005,279 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹816.45. There has been a 0.49 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹4. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend in value. However, it is important to note that this data represents a specific point in time and market conditions can change rapidly.
