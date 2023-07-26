Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹776.05 and closed at ₹775.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹805.2, while the lowest price was ₹776.05. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹192,630.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹823.35, and the 52-week low is ₹573. The BSE volume for JSW Steel on that day was 152,465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.