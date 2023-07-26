Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 775.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹776.05 and closed at ₹775.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹805.2, while the lowest price was ₹776.05. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹192,630.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹823.35, and the 52-week low is ₹573. The BSE volume for JSW Steel on that day was 152,465 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:05:37 AM IST
