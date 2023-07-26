Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 775.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 776.05 and closed at 775.2. The highest price reached during the day was 805.2, while the lowest price was 776.05. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 192,630.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 823.35, and the 52-week low is 573. The BSE volume for JSW Steel on that day was 152,465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹775.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 152,465 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 775.2.

