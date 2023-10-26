comScore
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at ₹728.95, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹748.35

26 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.59 %. The stock closed at 748.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 728.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at 751.5 and closed at 747.95. The stock reached a high of 761.45 and a low of 741.75 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently at 182,213.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 840 and the 52-week low is 619. The BSE volume for JSW Steel on that day was 111,323 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:38:26 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹728.95, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹748.35

Today, the closing price of JSW Steel stock was 728.95, which represents a decrease of 2.59% compared to the previous day's closing price of 748.35. The net change in the stock price was -19.4.

26 Oct 2023, 06:21:34 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel728.95-19.4-2.59840.0619.0175265.56
Tata Steel119.9-1.45-1.19134.8598.15146396.14
Jindal Steel & Power644.85-6.2-0.95722.15429.365780.38
APL Apollo Tubes1593.25-30.7-1.891806.2990.044185.73
Jindal Stainless445.35-10.1-2.22541.45132.5336671.66
26 Oct 2023, 05:41:57 PM IST

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's low price for the day is 726, while the high price is 743.25.

26 Oct 2023, 03:26:35 PM IST

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 743.5 as against previous close of 748.5

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 728.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 728.6, while the offer price stands at 729.15. There is an offer quantity of 1350 and a bid quantity of 1350. The stock has an open interest of 3,780,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:22:32 PM IST

JSW Steel Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for JSW Steel Limited stock is 648.00000, while the 52-week high price is 840.00000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:11:55 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹728.5, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹748.35

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 728.5. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.65% in value, resulting in a net change of -19.85.

26 Oct 2023, 02:53:23 PM IST

Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (-25.0%) & 14.0 (-38.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.0 (+326.97%) & 8.4 (+630.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:33:20 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel733.15-15.2-2.03840.0619.0176275.39
Tata Steel119.4-1.95-1.61134.8598.15145785.65
Jindal Steel & Power645.0-6.05-0.93722.15429.365795.68
APL Apollo Tubes1610.0-13.95-0.861806.2990.044650.26
Jindal Stainless447.3-8.15-1.79541.45132.5336832.23
26 Oct 2023, 02:32:06 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹733.15, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹748.35

JSW Steel's stock price is currently 733.15, which represents a decrease of 2.03% from the previous trading day. The net change is -15.2, indicating a decline in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:21:48 PM IST

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's low price for the day is 730.45, while the high price is 743.25.

26 Oct 2023, 02:06:30 PM IST

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 743.5 as against previous close of 748.5

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 733.5. The bid price stands at 731.65, while the offer price is 732.05. The offer quantity is 1350, and the bid quantity is 2700. The open interest for JSW Steel is 3,839,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 02:00:00 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹730.7, down -2.36% from yesterday's ₹748.35

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at 730.7, which represents a decrease of 2.36% compared to the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -17.65.

Click here for Jsw Steel Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:42:49 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days774.64
10 Days777.24
20 Days773.13
50 Days789.11
100 Days783.25
300 Days747.26
26 Oct 2023, 01:34:14 PM IST

Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.3 (-25.0%) & 15.4 (-32.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.55 (+249.44%) & 6.6 (+48.31%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:15:34 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹735.5, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹748.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that its price is 735.5, with a percent change of -1.72% and a net change of -12.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.72% and the value has decreased by 12.85.

26 Oct 2023, 01:11:27 PM IST

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's low price for the day is 732.65 and the high price is 743.25.

26 Oct 2023, 12:53:16 PM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:51:48 PM IST

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 743.5 as against previous close of 748.5

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 739.6. The bid price is 738.4 and the offer price is 738.8. The offer quantity is 1350 and the bid quantity is also 1350. The stock has an open interest of 3750300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:41:34 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹737.45, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹748.35

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 737.45 with a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -10.9. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.46% and the value has decreased by 10.9.

26 Oct 2023, 12:38:10 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel739.5-8.85-1.18840.0619.0177802.16
Tata Steel120.05-1.3-1.07134.8598.15146579.29
Jindal Steel & Power644.5-6.55-1.01722.15429.365744.68
APL Apollo Tubes1595.4-28.55-1.761806.2990.044245.36
Jindal Stainless449.9-5.55-1.22541.45132.5337046.32
26 Oct 2023, 12:14:01 PM IST

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of JSW Steel reached a low of 732.65 and a high of 743.25 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:12:35 PM IST

Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 920.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.2 (-50.0%) & 17.75 (-21.81%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.75 (+29.21%) & 1.65 (+43.48%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 12:00:13 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5656
Buy5222
Hold8878
Sell6788
Strong Sell3444
26 Oct 2023, 11:47:29 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹739.1, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹748.35

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 739.1. There has been a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.25.

26 Oct 2023, 11:39:52 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel737.15-11.2-1.5840.0619.0177237.13
Tata Steel120.05-1.3-1.07134.8598.15146579.29
Jindal Steel & Power640.0-11.05-1.7722.15429.365285.64
APL Apollo Tubes1600.0-23.95-1.471806.2990.044372.93
Jindal Stainless449.65-5.8-1.27541.45132.5337025.74
26 Oct 2023, 11:28:35 AM IST

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's low price for the day was 732.65, while the high price reached 743.25.

26 Oct 2023, 11:23:44 AM IST

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 743.5 as against previous close of 748.5

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 737.5. The bid price is 738.0, while the offer price is 738.55. The offer quantity is 1350, and the bid quantity is also 1350. The open interest for JSW Steel is 3,798,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:06:31 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹736.65, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹748.35

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 736.65, which represents a decrease of 1.56% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -11.7.

26 Oct 2023, 10:45:39 AM IST

Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 760.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 17.0 (-25.11%) & 13.25 (-25.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.0 (+247.83%) & 14.2 (+219.1%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:36:12 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹737.95, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹748.35

As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 737.95. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.4, suggesting a decline of 10.4 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:36:00 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel737.95-10.4-1.39840.0619.0177429.48
Tata Steel120.0-1.35-1.11134.8598.15146518.24
Jindal Steel & Power644.3-6.75-1.04722.15429.365724.28
APL Apollo Tubes1608.0-15.95-0.981806.2990.044594.79
Jindal Stainless447.25-8.2-1.8541.45132.5336828.11
26 Oct 2023, 10:11:27 AM IST

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock reached a low price of 732.65 and a high price of 743.25 today.

26 Oct 2023, 10:05:08 AM IST

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 743.5 as against previous close of 748.5

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 736.1 with a bid price of 735.7 and an offer price of 736.35. The offer quantity stands at 2700 while the bid quantity is at 1350. The stock has an open interest of 3801600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:53:23 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹734.35, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹748.35

The current price of Jsw Steel stock is 734.35, which represents a decrease of 1.87%. This means that the stock has decreased by 14 from its previous value.

26 Oct 2023, 09:53:16 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:33:21 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.3%
3 Months-3.24%
6 Months3.43%
YTD-2.57%
1 Year16.13%
26 Oct 2023, 09:09:20 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹748.35, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹747.95

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 748.35 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.4. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a change of 0.4. However, the percentage change is relatively small at 0.05. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with only a small change in price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:27:29 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹747.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 111,323 shares, and the closing price was 747.95.

