Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 728.95, down -2.59% from yesterday's 748.35

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹728.95, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹748.35 Today, the closing price of JSW Steel stock was ₹728.95, which represents a decrease of 2.59% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹748.35. The net change in the stock price was -19.4.

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 728.95 -19.4 -2.59 840.0 619.0 175265.56 Tata Steel 119.9 -1.45 -1.19 134.85 98.15 146396.14 Jindal Steel & Power 644.85 -6.2 -0.95 722.15 429.3 65780.38 APL Apollo Tubes 1593.25 -30.7 -1.89 1806.2 990.0 44185.73 Jindal Stainless 445.35 -10.1 -2.22 541.45 132.53 36671.66 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock's low price for the day is ₹726, while the high price is ₹743.25.

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 743.5 as against previous close of 748.5 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 728.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 728.6, while the offer price stands at 729.15. There is an offer quantity of 1350 and a bid quantity of 1350. The stock has an open interest of 3,780,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Steel Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for JSW Steel Limited stock is 648.00000, while the 52-week high price is 840.00000.

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹728.5, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹748.35 JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of ₹728.5. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.65% in value, resulting in a net change of -19.85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-25.0%) & ₹14.0 (-38.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.0 (+326.97%) & ₹8.4 (+630.43%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 733.15 -15.2 -2.03 840.0 619.0 176275.39 Tata Steel 119.4 -1.95 -1.61 134.85 98.15 145785.65 Jindal Steel & Power 645.0 -6.05 -0.93 722.15 429.3 65795.68 APL Apollo Tubes 1610.0 -13.95 -0.86 1806.2 990.0 44650.26 Jindal Stainless 447.3 -8.15 -1.79 541.45 132.53 36832.23 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹733.15, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹748.35 JSW Steel's stock price is currently ₹733.15, which represents a decrease of 2.03% from the previous trading day. The net change is -15.2, indicating a decline in the stock's value.

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock's low price for the day is ₹730.45, while the high price is ₹743.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 743.5 as against previous close of 748.5 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 733.5. The bid price stands at 731.65, while the offer price is 732.05. The offer quantity is 1350, and the bid quantity is 2700. The open interest for JSW Steel is 3,839,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹730.7, down -2.36% from yesterday's ₹748.35 JSW Steel stock is currently trading at ₹730.7, which represents a decrease of 2.36% compared to the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -17.65. Click here for Jsw Steel Key Metrics

Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 774.64 10 Days 777.24 20 Days 773.13 50 Days 789.11 100 Days 783.25 300 Days 747.26

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-25.0%) & ₹15.4 (-32.16%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.55 (+249.44%) & ₹6.6 (+48.31%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹735.5, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹748.35 The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that its price is ₹735.5, with a percent change of -1.72% and a net change of -12.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.72% and the value has decreased by ₹12.85.

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock's low price for the day is ₹732.65 and the high price is ₹743.25.

Jsw Steel Live Updates

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 743.5 as against previous close of 748.5 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 739.6. The bid price is 738.4 and the offer price is 738.8. The offer quantity is 1350 and the bid quantity is also 1350. The stock has an open interest of 3750300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹737.45, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹748.35 The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹737.45 with a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -10.9. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.46% and the value has decreased by ₹10.9.

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 739.5 -8.85 -1.18 840.0 619.0 177802.16 Tata Steel 120.05 -1.3 -1.07 134.85 98.15 146579.29 Jindal Steel & Power 644.5 -6.55 -1.01 722.15 429.3 65744.68 APL Apollo Tubes 1595.4 -28.55 -1.76 1806.2 990.0 44245.36 Jindal Stainless 449.9 -5.55 -1.22 541.45 132.53 37046.32

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of JSW Steel reached a low of ₹732.65 and a high of ₹743.25 on the current day.

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹920.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-50.0%) & ₹17.75 (-21.81%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.75 (+29.21%) & ₹1.65 (+43.48%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 6 5 6 Buy 5 2 2 2 Hold 8 8 7 8 Sell 6 7 8 8 Strong Sell 3 4 4 4

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹739.1, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹748.35 The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹739.1. There has been a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹9.25.

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 737.15 -11.2 -1.5 840.0 619.0 177237.13 Tata Steel 120.05 -1.3 -1.07 134.85 98.15 146579.29 Jindal Steel & Power 640.0 -11.05 -1.7 722.15 429.3 65285.64 APL Apollo Tubes 1600.0 -23.95 -1.47 1806.2 990.0 44372.93 Jindal Stainless 449.65 -5.8 -1.27 541.45 132.53 37025.74

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock's low price for the day was ₹732.65, while the high price reached ₹743.25.

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 743.5 as against previous close of 748.5 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 737.5. The bid price is 738.0, while the offer price is 738.55. The offer quantity is 1350, and the bid quantity is also 1350. The open interest for JSW Steel is 3,798,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹736.65, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹748.35 JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of ₹736.65, which represents a decrease of 1.56% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -11.7.

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹760.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.0 (-25.11%) & ₹13.25 (-25.35%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹740.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.0 (+247.83%) & ₹14.2 (+219.1%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹737.95, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹748.35 As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹737.95. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.4, suggesting a decline of ₹10.4 in the stock price.

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 737.95 -10.4 -1.39 840.0 619.0 177429.48 Tata Steel 120.0 -1.35 -1.11 134.85 98.15 146518.24 Jindal Steel & Power 644.3 -6.75 -1.04 722.15 429.3 65724.28 APL Apollo Tubes 1608.0 -15.95 -0.98 1806.2 990.0 44594.79 Jindal Stainless 447.25 -8.2 -1.8 541.45 132.53 36828.11

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock reached a low price of ₹732.65 and a high price of ₹743.25 today.

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 743.5 as against previous close of 748.5 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 736.1 with a bid price of 735.7 and an offer price of 736.35. The offer quantity stands at 2700 while the bid quantity is at 1350. The stock has an open interest of 3801600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹734.35, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹748.35 The current price of Jsw Steel stock is ₹734.35, which represents a decrease of 1.87%. This means that the stock has decreased by ₹14 from its previous value.

Jsw Steel Live Updates

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.3% 3 Months -3.24% 6 Months 3.43% YTD -2.57% 1 Year 16.13%

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹748.35, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹747.95 The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹748.35 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.4. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a change of 0.4. However, the percentage change is relatively small at 0.05. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with only a small change in price.