Tue Sep 26 2023 10:00:56
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stocks Surge as Market Optimism Grows

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 779.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 785.85 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

JSW Steel's stock opened at 774.05 and closed at 774.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 783.45 and a low of 774.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 189,757.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 840 and 614.05, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 49,552 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:00:58 AM IST

Jsw Steel September futures opened at 779.55 as against previous close of 779.6

JSW Steel is a leading steel manufacturing company in India. The spot price of JSW Steel stock is currently at 787. The bid price stands at 786.25 and the offer price is 786.6. The bid quantity is 2700 while the offer quantity is 1350. The open interest for JSW Steel stock is 13,485,150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:54:52 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:44:49 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹785.85, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹779.9

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the stock price is 785.85, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 5.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.76% or 5.95. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

26 Sep 2023, 09:33:51 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.05%
3 Months-0.66%
6 Months18.37%
YTD1.54%
1 Year16.58%
26 Sep 2023, 09:13:25 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹779.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹779.9

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 779.9 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This indicates that the stock price has remained stable with no significant increase or decrease. It is important to note that this data is for a specific point in time and the stock price may change in the future.

26 Sep 2023, 08:05:35 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹774.3 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 49,552 shares. The closing price for the stock was 774.3.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
