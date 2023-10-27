Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at ₹732, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹728.95

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹743.25 and closed at ₹748.35. The stock had a high of ₹743.25 and a low of ₹726. The market capitalization of JSW Steel was around ₹177,490.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹840 and the 52-week low was ₹619. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,052 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹732, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹728.95 Today, Jsw Steel stock closed at ₹732, which is a 0.42% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹728.95. The net change in the stock price is ₹3.05.

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 732.0 3.05 0.42 840.0 619.0 175998.89 Tata Steel 119.9 0.0 0.0 134.85 98.15 146396.14 Jindal Steel & Power 645.0 0.15 0.02 722.15 429.3 65795.68 APL Apollo Tubes 1623.35 27.2 1.7 1806.2 990.0 45020.5 Jindal Stainless 448.75 3.4 0.76 541.45 132.53 36951.63

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock's low price for the day is ₹725.45 and the high price is ₹735.5.

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 730.95 as against previous close of 733.5 JSW Steel's spot price is currently at 732.15, with a bid price of 736.9 and an offer price of 737.05. The offer quantity stands at 2700, while the bid quantity is 675. The open interest for JSW Steel is 15,891,525.

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹732.1, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹728.95 JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of ₹732.1 with a percent change of 0.43. The net change in the stock price is 3.15.

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.25 (-0.38%) & ₹3.05 (-18.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.7 (-14.44%) & ₹11.75 (-16.96%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹732.35, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹728.95 The current stock price of JSW Steel is ₹732.35 with a percent change of 0.47. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.47% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, JSW Steel's stock seems to be performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend. Click here for Jsw Steel Shareholdings

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 730.95 as against previous close of 733.5 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 729.35. The bid price is 733.6 with a bid quantity of 675, while the offer price is 733.85 with an offer quantity of 675. The stock has a high open interest of 15,749,100, indicating strong investor interest.

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹729.5, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹728.95 The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹729.5 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Click here for Jsw Steel Key Metrics

Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 766.30 10 Days 774.90 20 Days 771.55 50 Days 787.44 100 Days 783.77 300 Days 747.15

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.4 (-6.77%) & ₹2.95 (-21.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.75 (-3.27%) & ₹13.6 (-3.89%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹728.4, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹728.95 JSW Steel stock is currently priced at ₹728.4 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.55. This implies a slight decrease in the stock price. Click here for Jsw Steel Board Meetings

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 730.95 as against previous close of 733.5 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 728.9. The bid price for the stock is 732.95, while the offer price is 733.25. The offer quantity stands at 1350, with the same bid quantity. The open interest for JSW Steel is 15,707,925.

Jsw Steel share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 6 5 6 Buy 5 2 2 2 Hold 8 8 7 8 Sell 6 7 8 8 Strong Sell 3 4 4 4

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹731.35, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹728.95 The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹731.35. There has been a 0.33% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.5 (+1.5%) & ₹3.2 (-14.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.6 (-9.54%) & ₹12.7 (-10.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹731.7, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹728.95 The current stock price of JSW Steel is ₹731.7, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.38% or ₹2.75 compared to the previous trading session.

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 730.95 as against previous close of 733.5 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 728.6. The bid price stands at 733.65, with a bid quantity of 675 shares. The offer price is 734.0, with an offer quantity of 675 shares. The stock has an open interest of 15,637,725.

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹728.6, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹728.95 Based on the current data of JSW Steel stock, the price is ₹728.6 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05%, resulting in a net decrease of 0.35 points.

Top active options for Jsw Steel Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.1 (-17.33%) & ₹12.75 (-4.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.6 (-4.09%) & ₹13.4 (-5.3%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹726.7, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹728.95 The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹726.7. It has decreased by 0.31 percent, resulting in a net change of -2.25.

Jsw Steel October futures opened at 730.95 as against previous close of 733.5 JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of ₹729.15. The bid price stands at ₹733.5 with a bid quantity of 1350, while the offer price is ₹733.95 with an offer quantity of 675. The open interest for the stock is at 15,501,375 contracts.

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹728.95, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹748.35 As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹728.95. The percent change is -2.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.4, suggesting a decline of ₹19.4 in the stock price.

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.1% 3 Months -3.66% 6 Months -0.46% YTD -5.12% 1 Year 13.09%

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹728.95, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹748.35 The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹728.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.4, suggesting a decline in price by this amount. This information suggests that the stock has recently experienced a decrease in value.

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹748.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 66,052 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹748.35.