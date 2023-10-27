Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 732, up 0.42% from yesterday's 728.95

25 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 728.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 732 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 743.25 and closed at 748.35. The stock had a high of 743.25 and a low of 726. The market capitalization of JSW Steel was around 177,490.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 840 and the 52-week low was 619. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,052 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹732, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹728.95

Today, Jsw Steel stock closed at 732, which is a 0.42% increase from yesterday's closing price of 728.95. The net change in the stock price is 3.05.

27 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel732.03.050.42840.0619.0175998.89
Tata Steel119.90.00.0134.8598.15146396.14
Jindal Steel & Power645.00.150.02722.15429.365795.68
APL Apollo Tubes1623.3527.21.71806.2990.045020.5
Jindal Stainless448.753.40.76541.45132.5336951.63
27 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's low price for the day is 725.45 and the high price is 735.5.

27 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 730.95 as against previous close of 733.5

JSW Steel's spot price is currently at 732.15, with a bid price of 736.9 and an offer price of 737.05. The offer quantity stands at 2700, while the bid quantity is 675. The open interest for JSW Steel is 15,891,525.

27 Oct 2023, 03:03 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹732.1, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹728.95

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of 732.1 with a percent change of 0.43. The net change in the stock price is 3.15.

27 Oct 2023, 02:51 PM IST Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.25 (-0.38%) & 3.05 (-18.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.7 (-14.44%) & 11.75 (-16.96%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹732.35, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹728.95

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 732.35 with a percent change of 0.47. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.47% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, JSW Steel's stock seems to be performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

27 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel731.62.650.36840.0619.0175902.72
Tata Steel120.10.20.17134.8598.15146640.34
Jindal Steel & Power644.75-0.1-0.02722.15429.365770.18
APL Apollo Tubes1628.932.752.051806.2990.045174.42
Jindal Stainless452.357.01.57541.45132.5337248.06
27 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for JSW Steel stock is 725.45, while the high price is 735.5.

27 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 730.95 as against previous close of 733.5

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 729.35. The bid price is 733.6 with a bid quantity of 675, while the offer price is 733.85 with an offer quantity of 675. The stock has a high open interest of 15,749,100, indicating strong investor interest.

27 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹729.5, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹728.95

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 729.5 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days766.30
10 Days774.90
20 Days771.55
50 Days787.44
100 Days783.77
300 Days747.15
27 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.4 (-6.77%) & 2.95 (-21.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 17.75 (-3.27%) & 13.6 (-3.89%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock reached a low of 725.45 and a high of 735.5 in today's trading session.

27 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹728.4, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹728.95

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 728.4 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.55. This implies a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 730.95 as against previous close of 733.5

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 728.9. The bid price for the stock is 732.95, while the offer price is 733.25. The offer quantity stands at 1350, with the same bid quantity. The open interest for JSW Steel is 15,707,925.

27 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel730.51.550.21840.0619.0175638.24
Tata Steel120.150.250.21134.8598.15146701.38
Jindal Steel & Power646.81.950.3722.15429.365979.3
APL Apollo Tubes1623.627.451.721806.2990.045027.43
Jindal Stainless449.74.350.98541.45132.5337029.85
27 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5656
Buy5222
Hold8878
Sell6788
Strong Sell3444
27 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's low price for the day is 726.65 and the high price is 735.5.

27 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹731.35, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹728.95

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 731.35. There has been a 0.33% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.

27 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.5 (+1.5%) & 3.2 (-14.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 16.6 (-9.54%) & 12.7 (-10.25%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹731.7, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹728.95

The current stock price of JSW Steel is 731.7, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.38% or 2.75 compared to the previous trading session.

27 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 730.95 as against previous close of 733.5

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 728.6. The bid price stands at 733.65, with a bid quantity of 675 shares. The offer price is 734.0, with an offer quantity of 675 shares. The stock has an open interest of 15,637,725.

27 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel730.01.050.14840.0619.0175518.02
Tata Steel120.91.00.83134.8598.15147617.12
Jindal Steel & Power647.93.050.47722.15429.366091.51
APL Apollo Tubes1624.3528.21.771806.2990.045048.23
Jindal Stainless455.09.652.17541.45132.5337466.27
27 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock reached a low price of 726.65 and a high price of 735.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹728.6, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹728.95

Based on the current data of JSW Steel stock, the price is 728.6 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05%, resulting in a net decrease of 0.35 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Jsw Steel

Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.1 (-17.33%) & 12.75 (-4.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 17.6 (-4.09%) & 13.4 (-5.3%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel728.85-0.1-0.01840.0619.0175241.52
Tata Steel120.80.90.75134.8598.15147495.03
Jindal Steel & Power646.351.50.23722.15429.365933.39
APL Apollo Tubes1622.025.851.621806.2990.044983.06
Jindal Stainless456.5511.22.51541.45132.5337593.91
27 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹726.7, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹728.95

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 726.7. It has decreased by 0.31 percent, resulting in a net change of -2.25.

27 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Jsw Steel October futures opened at 730.95 as against previous close of 733.5

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 729.15. The bid price stands at 733.5 with a bid quantity of 1350, while the offer price is 733.95 with an offer quantity of 675. The open interest for the stock is at 15,501,375 contracts.

27 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock reached a low of 729.2 and a high of 735.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹728.95, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹748.35

As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is 728.95. The percent change is -2.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.4, suggesting a decline of 19.4 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.1%
3 Months-3.66%
6 Months-0.46%
YTD-5.12%
1 Year13.09%
27 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹728.95, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹748.35

The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is 728.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.4, suggesting a decline in price by this amount. This information suggests that the stock has recently experienced a decrease in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹748.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 66,052 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 748.35.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.