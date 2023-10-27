Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 732, up 0.42% from yesterday's 728.95

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹743.25 and closed at ₹748.35. The stock had a high of ₹743.25 and a low of ₹726. The market capitalization of JSW Steel was around ₹177,490.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹840 and the 52-week low was ₹619. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,052 shares.
Today, Jsw Steel stock closed at ₹732, which is a 0.42% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹728.95. The net change in the stock price is ₹3.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|732.0
|3.05
|0.42
|840.0
|619.0
|175998.89
|Tata Steel
|119.9
|0.0
|0.0
|134.85
|98.15
|146396.14
|Jindal Steel & Power
|645.0
|0.15
|0.02
|722.15
|429.3
|65795.68
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1623.35
|27.2
|1.7
|1806.2
|990.0
|45020.5
|Jindal Stainless
|448.75
|3.4
|0.76
|541.45
|132.53
|36951.63
JSW Steel stock's low price for the day is ₹725.45 and the high price is ₹735.5.
JSW Steel's spot price is currently at 732.15, with a bid price of 736.9 and an offer price of 737.05. The offer quantity stands at 2700, while the bid quantity is 675. The open interest for JSW Steel is 15,891,525.
JSW Steel stock is currently trading at a price of ₹732.1 with a percent change of 0.43. The net change in the stock price is 3.15.
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.25 (-0.38%) & ₹3.05 (-18.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.7 (-14.44%) & ₹11.75 (-16.96%) respectively.
The current stock price of JSW Steel is ₹732.35 with a percent change of 0.47. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.47% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.4, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, JSW Steel's stock seems to be performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|731.6
|2.65
|0.36
|840.0
|619.0
|175902.72
|Tata Steel
|120.1
|0.2
|0.17
|134.85
|98.15
|146640.34
|Jindal Steel & Power
|644.75
|-0.1
|-0.02
|722.15
|429.3
|65770.18
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1628.9
|32.75
|2.05
|1806.2
|990.0
|45174.42
|Jindal Stainless
|452.35
|7.0
|1.57
|541.45
|132.53
|37248.06
The current day's low price for JSW Steel stock is ₹725.45, while the high price is ₹735.5.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 729.35. The bid price is 733.6 with a bid quantity of 675, while the offer price is 733.85 with an offer quantity of 675. The stock has a high open interest of 15,749,100, indicating strong investor interest.
The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹729.5 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|766.30
|10 Days
|774.90
|20 Days
|771.55
|50 Days
|787.44
|100 Days
|783.77
|300 Days
|747.15
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.4 (-6.77%) & ₹2.95 (-21.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.75 (-3.27%) & ₹13.6 (-3.89%) respectively.
JSW Steel stock reached a low of ₹725.45 and a high of ₹735.5 in today's trading session.
JSW Steel stock is currently priced at ₹728.4 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.55. This implies a slight decrease in the stock price.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 728.9. The bid price for the stock is 732.95, while the offer price is 733.25. The offer quantity stands at 1350, with the same bid quantity. The open interest for JSW Steel is 15,707,925.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|730.5
|1.55
|0.21
|840.0
|619.0
|175638.24
|Tata Steel
|120.15
|0.25
|0.21
|134.85
|98.15
|146701.38
|Jindal Steel & Power
|646.8
|1.95
|0.3
|722.15
|429.3
|65979.3
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1623.6
|27.45
|1.72
|1806.2
|990.0
|45027.43
|Jindal Stainless
|449.7
|4.35
|0.98
|541.45
|132.53
|37029.85
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|6
|Buy
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Sell
|6
|7
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
JSW Steel stock's low price for the day is ₹726.65 and the high price is ₹735.5.
The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹731.35. There has been a 0.33% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.5 (+1.5%) & ₹3.2 (-14.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.6 (-9.54%) & ₹12.7 (-10.25%) respectively.
The current stock price of JSW Steel is ₹731.7, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.38% or ₹2.75 compared to the previous trading session.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 728.6. The bid price stands at 733.65, with a bid quantity of 675 shares. The offer price is 734.0, with an offer quantity of 675 shares. The stock has an open interest of 15,637,725.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|730.0
|1.05
|0.14
|840.0
|619.0
|175518.02
|Tata Steel
|120.9
|1.0
|0.83
|134.85
|98.15
|147617.12
|Jindal Steel & Power
|647.9
|3.05
|0.47
|722.15
|429.3
|66091.51
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1624.35
|28.2
|1.77
|1806.2
|990.0
|45048.23
|Jindal Stainless
|455.0
|9.65
|2.17
|541.45
|132.53
|37466.27
JSW Steel stock reached a low price of ₹726.65 and a high price of ₹735.5 on the current day.
Based on the current data of JSW Steel stock, the price is ₹728.6 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05%, resulting in a net decrease of 0.35 points.
Top active call options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.1 (-17.33%) & ₹12.75 (-4.14%) respectively.
Top active put options for Jsw Steel at 27 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹730.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.6 (-4.09%) & ₹13.4 (-5.3%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|728.85
|-0.1
|-0.01
|840.0
|619.0
|175241.52
|Tata Steel
|120.8
|0.9
|0.75
|134.85
|98.15
|147495.03
|Jindal Steel & Power
|646.35
|1.5
|0.23
|722.15
|429.3
|65933.39
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1622.0
|25.85
|1.62
|1806.2
|990.0
|44983.06
|Jindal Stainless
|456.55
|11.2
|2.51
|541.45
|132.53
|37593.91
The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹726.7. It has decreased by 0.31 percent, resulting in a net change of -2.25.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of ₹729.15. The bid price stands at ₹733.5 with a bid quantity of 1350, while the offer price is ₹733.95 with an offer quantity of 675. The open interest for the stock is at 15,501,375 contracts.
JSW Steel stock reached a low of ₹729.2 and a high of ₹735.5 on the current day.
As of the current data, the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹728.95. The percent change is -2.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.4, suggesting a decline of ₹19.4 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.1%
|3 Months
|-3.66%
|6 Months
|-0.46%
|YTD
|-5.12%
|1 Year
|13.09%
The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹728.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.4, suggesting a decline in price by this amount. This information suggests that the stock has recently experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 66,052 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹748.35.
