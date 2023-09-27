Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 779.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 782 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 779.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 788.5 and a low of 778 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 189,806.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 840 and the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for the day was 39,818 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹782, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹779.4

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 782. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, which means the stock has increased by 2.6.

27 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹779.9 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 39,818 shares. The closing price for the stock was 779.9.

