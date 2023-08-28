comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 09:41:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.8 0.77%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.2 -0.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,778.65 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.6 0.06%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,569.05 0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel sees gains in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 773 per share. The stock is currently trading at 778.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at 786.15 and closed at 787.8. The stock had a high of 787.95 and a low of 770.95. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently at 188,079.06 crore rupees. The 52-week high for the stock is 835 and the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel on this day was 120,504 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:43:02 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹778.8, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹773

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 778.8, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 5.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.75% or 5.8 points compared to the previous trading day.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32:45 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.77%
3 Months6.13%
6 Months12.87%
YTD0.66%
1 Year19.18%
28 Aug 2023, 09:32:44 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:05:31 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹773, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹787.8

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 773, experiencing a percent change of -1.88. This results in a net change of -14.8. Overall, the stock has seen a decrease in value.

28 Aug 2023, 08:03:03 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹787.8 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel witnessed a trading volume of 120,504 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 787.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App