Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at ₹786.15 and closed at ₹787.8. The stock had a high of ₹787.95 and a low of ₹770.95. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is currently at 188,079.06 crore rupees. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹835 and the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel on this day was 120,504 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹778.8, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹773
The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹778.8, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 5.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.75% or 5.8 points compared to the previous trading day.
Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.77%
|3 Months
|6.13%
|6 Months
|12.87%
|YTD
|0.66%
|1 Year
|19.18%
Jsw Steel Live Updates
JSW STEEL
JSW STEEL
Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹773, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹787.8
JSW Steel stock is currently priced at ₹773, experiencing a percent change of -1.88. This results in a net change of -14.8. Overall, the stock has seen a decrease in value.
Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹787.8 on last trading day
On the last day, JSW Steel witnessed a trading volume of 120,504 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at ₹787.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!