Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets as trading turns bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets as trading turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 793.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 790.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel's stock opened at 801 and closed at 805.75. The stock's high for the day was 814.5, while the low was 791.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 190,898.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 823.35 and the 52-week low is 573. The BSE volume for the day was 85,373 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:19:45 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹790.5, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹793.8

The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 790.5 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -3.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and the stock has lost 3.3 points. Overall, the stock price has experienced a slight decline.

28 Jul 2023, 09:07:41 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹793.8, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹805.75

JSW Steel stock is currently priced at 793.8 per share, which represents a decrease of 1.48% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -11.95.

28 Jul 2023, 08:13:53 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹805.75 yesterday

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 85,373 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for JSW Steel shares was 805.75.

