Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets as trading turns bearish

On the last day, JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹801 and closed at ₹805.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹814.5, while the low was ₹791.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹190,898.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹823.35 and the 52-week low is ₹573. The BSE volume for the day was 85,373 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹790.5 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -3.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and the stock has lost 3.3 points. Overall, the stock price has experienced a slight decline.
JSW Steel stock is currently priced at ₹793.8 per share, which represents a decrease of 1.48% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -11.95.
On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 85,373 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for JSW Steel shares was ₹805.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!