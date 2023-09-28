Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 779.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 782 and closed at 779.4. The stock had a high of 785.5 and a low of 774.65. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 189,709.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 840 and the 52-week low is 614.05. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 232,438.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹779.4 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 232,438 shares with a closing price of 779.4.

