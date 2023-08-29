Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets in latest trading session

On the last day, JSW Steel had an opening price of ₹766.05, a closing price of ₹773, a high of ₹780.9, and a low of ₹766.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹188,054.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹835, while the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The BSE volume for the day was 24,824 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is ₹772.9. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.1.
On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 24,824 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹773.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!