Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock plummets in latest trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 773 per share. The stock is currently trading at 772.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

On the last day, JSW Steel had an opening price of 766.05, a closing price of 773, a high of 780.9, and a low of 766.05. The market capitalization of the company is 188,054.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 835, while the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for the day was 24,824 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹772.9, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹773

The current data shows that the stock price of JSW Steel is 772.9. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.1.

29 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹773 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, JSW Steel had a volume of 24,824 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 773.

