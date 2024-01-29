Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel opened at ₹816.05 and closed at ₹812.45 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹820.8 and a low of ₹792.9. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹198,849.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹895.6 and ₹649.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,005,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.