Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel's stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 779.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 768.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The JSW Steel stock opened at 781.75 and closed at 779.7 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was 787.1, while the lowest price was 764.7. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 186,935.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 840, and the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for the day was 85,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹768.3, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹779.7

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 768.3 with a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -11.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.46% and the value has decreased by 11.4 points.

29 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹779.7 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 85,021 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 779.7.

