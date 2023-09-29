Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel's stock plummets in today's trading session

The JSW Steel stock opened at ₹781.75 and closed at ₹779.7 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹787.1, while the lowest price was ₹764.7. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹186,935.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹840, and the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The BSE volume for the day was 85,021 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹768.3 with a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -11.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.46% and the value has decreased by 11.4 points.
