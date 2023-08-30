comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Reports Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 782.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 786.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw SteelPremium
Jsw Steel

On the last day of trading, the opening price of JSW Steel was 778, while the closing price was 772.9. The stock had a high of 785.75 and a low of 775.9. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 190,208.02 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 835, while the 52-week low is 614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 54,616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:45:45 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹786.1, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹782.85

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 786.1 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and has gained 3.25 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in value.

30 Aug 2023, 09:34:26 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.58%
3 Months7.48%
6 Months17.3%
YTD1.9%
1 Year20.48%
30 Aug 2023, 09:31:06 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:07:12 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹781.75, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹772.9

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 781.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.15, which corresponds to a net change of 8.85.

30 Aug 2023, 08:11:58 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹772.9 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 54,616 shares and closed at a price of 772.9.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
