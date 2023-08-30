Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Reports Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the opening price of JSW Steel was ₹778, while the closing price was ₹772.9. The stock had a high of ₹785.75 and a low of ₹775.9. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹190,208.02 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹835, while the 52-week low is ₹614.05. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 54,616 shares.
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹786.1 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% and has gained 3.25 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.58%
|3 Months
|7.48%
|6 Months
|17.3%
|YTD
|1.9%
|1 Year
|20.48%
The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹781.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.15, which corresponds to a net change of 8.85.
On the last day, JSW Steel had a BSE volume of 54,616 shares and closed at a price of ₹772.9.
