Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 816.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 811.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of JSW Steel was 819.95, and the close price was 816.45. The stock reached a high of 823.75 and a low of 803.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 197,680.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 895.6, and the 52-week low is 649.75. The stock had a BSE volume of 88,215 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Jsw Steel January futures opened at 819.4 as against previous close of 815.55

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 820.5. The bid price is 825.6 with a bid quantity of 675, while the offer price is 826.15 with an offer quantity of 675. The open interest stands at 15,254,325.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹811.65, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹816.45

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 811.65. There has been a decrease of 0.59% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -4.8. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's performance.

30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.61%
3 Months-1.52%
6 Months-0.62%
YTD-7.79%
1 Year12.53%
30 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹811.65, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹816.45

As of the current data, the JSW Steel stock price is 811.65. It has experienced a percentage change of -0.59% and a net change of -4.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹816.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for JSW Steel was 88,215 shares. The closing price for the stock was 816.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!