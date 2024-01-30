Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of JSW Steel was ₹819.95, and the close price was ₹816.45. The stock reached a high of ₹823.75 and a low of ₹803.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹197,680.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹895.6, and the 52-week low is ₹649.75. The stock had a BSE volume of 88,215 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.