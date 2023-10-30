Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Soars as Trading Turns Bullish

JSW Steel opened at ₹732 and closed at ₹728.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹735.5 and a low of ₹725.45 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is ₹178,232.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹840 and the 52-week low is ₹619. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 71,242 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.21%
|3 Months
|-5.58%
|6 Months
|0.92%
|YTD
|-4.69%
|1 Year
|7.71%
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹732.1 with a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase. The net change is 0.1, further confirming the minimal change in the stock price.
On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 71,242 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹728.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!