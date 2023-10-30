Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Soars as Trading Turns Bullish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 732 per share. The stock is currently trading at 732.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

JSW Steel opened at 732 and closed at 728.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 735.5 and a low of 725.45 during the day. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 178,232.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 840 and the 52-week low is 619. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 71,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.21%
3 Months-5.58%
6 Months0.92%
YTD-4.69%
1 Year7.71%
30 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹732.1, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹732

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the stock price is 732.1 with a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase. The net change is 0.1, further confirming the minimal change in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹728.95 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 71,242 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 728.95.

