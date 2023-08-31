Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹789.6 and closed at ₹782.85. The stock had a high of ₹791.85 and a low of ₹784. The market cap of JSW Steel is ₹191,229.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹835 and the 52-week low is ₹614.05. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded for JSW Steel was 106,832.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.