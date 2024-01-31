Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel stock soars as trading remains bullish

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Steel had an opening price of ₹819.65 and a closing price of ₹811.65. The stock had a high of ₹829.15 and a low of ₹810. The market capitalization of the company is ₹197,376.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹895.6 and the 52-week low is ₹649.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,768 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 813.15 1.55 0.19 895.6 649.75 195510.24 Tata Steel 135.8 1.1 0.82 142.15 101.65 165809.8 Jindal Steel & Power 755.05 8.45 1.13 767.95 503.0 77021.75 Steel Authority Of India 122.8 1.6 1.32 126.9 80.5 50722.85 Jindal Stainless 575.25 2.65 0.46 624.85 241.84 47368.07

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range JSW Steel stock's current day's low price is ₹808.5 and the high price is ₹822.

Jsw Steel January futures opened at 814.5 as against previous close of 818.05 JSW Steel (Stock Name: JSWSTEEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 818.4 with a bid price of 824.6 and an offer price of 825.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 675 and a bid quantity of 675. The open interest for JSW Steel is 15,344,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.47% 3 Months -0.99% 6 Months -1.08% YTD -7.75% 1 Year 15.72%

