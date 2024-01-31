Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel stock soars as trading remains bullish

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:05 AM IST Trade
Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 811.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 814.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Steel had an opening price of 819.65 and a closing price of 811.65. The stock had a high of 829.15 and a low of 810. The market capitalization of the company is 197,376.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 895.6 and the 52-week low is 649.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,768 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹814.1, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹811.6

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 814.1 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 2.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the net change in price is 2.5. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change in stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel813.151.550.19895.6649.75195510.24
Tata Steel135.81.10.82142.15101.65165809.8
Jindal Steel & Power755.058.451.13767.95503.077021.75
Steel Authority Of India122.81.61.32126.980.550722.85
Jindal Stainless575.252.650.46624.85241.8447368.07
31 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹812, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹811.6

JSW Steel stock currently has a price of 812. The percent change in the stock price is 0.05, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.4, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

31 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's current day's low price is 808.5 and the high price is 822.

31 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Jsw Steel January futures opened at 814.5 as against previous close of 818.05

JSW Steel (Stock Name: JSWSTEEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 818.4 with a bid price of 824.6 and an offer price of 825.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 675 and a bid quantity of 675. The open interest for JSW Steel is 15,344,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹820.5, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹811.6

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at 820.5, with a 1.1% percent change and a net change of 8.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% and has gained 8.9 points. It is important to note that this is a snapshot of the current data and does not provide a comprehensive analysis of the stock's performance.

31 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.47%
3 Months-0.99%
6 Months-1.08%
YTD-7.75%
1 Year15.72%
31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹811.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for JSW Steel was 66,768 shares. The closing price for the stock was 811.65.

