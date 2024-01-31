Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel stock soars as trading remains bullish

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Steel had an opening price of ₹819.65 and a closing price of ₹811.65. The stock had a high of ₹829.15 and a low of ₹810. The market capitalization of the company is ₹197,376.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹895.6 and the 52-week low is ₹649.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,768 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.