Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel stock soars as trading remains bullish

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Steel had an opening price of ₹819.65 and a closing price of ₹811.65. The stock had a high of ₹829.15 and a low of ₹810. The market capitalization of the company is ₹197,376.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹895.6 and the 52-week low is ₹649.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,768 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is ₹814.1 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 2.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the net change in price is 2.5. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change in stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|813.15
|1.55
|0.19
|895.6
|649.75
|195510.24
|Tata Steel
|135.8
|1.1
|0.82
|142.15
|101.65
|165809.8
|Jindal Steel & Power
|755.05
|8.45
|1.13
|767.95
|503.0
|77021.75
|Steel Authority Of India
|122.8
|1.6
|1.32
|126.9
|80.5
|50722.85
|Jindal Stainless
|575.25
|2.65
|0.46
|624.85
|241.84
|47368.07
JSW Steel stock currently has a price of ₹812. The percent change in the stock price is 0.05, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.4, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.
JSW Steel stock's current day's low price is ₹808.5 and the high price is ₹822.
JSW Steel (Stock Name: JSWSTEEL) is currently trading at a spot price of 818.4 with a bid price of 824.6 and an offer price of 825.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 675 and a bid quantity of 675. The open interest for JSW Steel is 15,344,100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
JSW Steel stock is currently trading at ₹820.5, with a 1.1% percent change and a net change of 8.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% and has gained 8.9 points. It is important to note that this is a snapshot of the current data and does not provide a comprehensive analysis of the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.47%
|3 Months
|-0.99%
|6 Months
|-1.08%
|YTD
|-7.75%
|1 Year
|15.72%
On the last day, the BSE volume for JSW Steel was 66,768 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹811.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!