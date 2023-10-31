Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel: Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 734.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 734.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel

JSW Steel's stock opened at 735.55 on the last trading day, with a high of 736.75 and a low of 726.25. The stock closed at 732. The market capitalization of JSW Steel is 179,024.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 840, while the 52-week low is 619. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 56,367 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹734.45, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹734.1

The current data for JSW Steel stock shows that the price is 734.45 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.05% or 0.35 rupees.

31 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹732 on last trading day

On the last day, JSW Steel had a trading volume of 56,367 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 732.

