Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹907.6 and closed at ₹902.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹936.2, while the lowest was ₹902.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹227,849.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹958.95 and the 52-week low is ₹723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 86,007 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 3.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 86 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹936.2 & ₹902.6 yesterday to end at ₹934.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend