Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 927.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 934.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at 939.95 and closed at 927.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 958.1, and the low was 928.05. The market capitalization stood at 227,642.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were 958.95 and 723.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 78,360 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1952.85Support 1922.65
Resistance 2970.5Support 2910.1
Resistance 3983.05Support 3892.45
02 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 900.0, 3.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy7798
    Hold7777
    Sell6643
    Strong Sell3334
02 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1952 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 110.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 78 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹927.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 958.1 & 928.05 yesterday to end at 934.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

