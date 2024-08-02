Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹939.95 and closed at ₹927.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹958.1, and the low was ₹928.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹227,642.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹958.95 and ₹723.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 78,360 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|952.85
|Support 1
|922.65
|Resistance 2
|970.5
|Support 2
|910.1
|Resistance 3
|983.05
|Support 3
|892.45
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 3.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 110.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 78 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹958.1 & ₹928.05 yesterday to end at ₹934.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend