Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹961.65 and closed at ₹953.55, reflecting a decline in share price. The stock reached a high of ₹971.45 and a low of ₹953.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹232,772.2 crore, Jsw Steel's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹1063.35 and low of ₹762. The trading volume on the BSE was 67,891 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹975.0, 0.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1255.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1326 k & BSE volume was 67 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹971.45 & ₹953.4 yesterday to end at ₹965.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend