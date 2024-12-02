Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 953.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 965.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 961.65 and closed at 953.55, reflecting a decline in share price. The stock reached a high of 971.45 and a low of 953.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of 232,772.2 crore, Jsw Steel's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 1063.35 and low of 762. The trading volume on the BSE was 67,891 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 975.0, 0.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1255.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy1010107
    Hold6668
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell3333
02 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1394 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2055 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1326 k & BSE volume was 67 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹953.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 971.45 & 953.4 yesterday to end at 965.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

