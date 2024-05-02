Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 891.3, up 0.99% from yesterday's 882.6

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 05:30 PM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 882.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 891.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock opened at 900, reached a high of 900.9, and closed at 896 on the last trading day. The low for the day was 880.1. The market capitalization stood at 215045.69 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 913.95 and 681.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 62232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The JSW Steel stock reached a low of 882.6 and a high of 894.5 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹891.3, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹882.6

Jsw Steel share price closed the day at 891.3 - a 0.99% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 894.87 , 900.53 , 906.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 883.27 , 877.33 , 871.67.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹889.5, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹882.6

Jsw Steel share price is at 889.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 873.92 and 896.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 873.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 896.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days876.39
10 Days868.22
20 Days862.10
50 Days832.64
100 Days832.75
300 Days808.65
02 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 3.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
02 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹893.9, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹882.6

Jsw Steel share price is at 893.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 873.92 and 896.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 873.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 896.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

A rise in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

02 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's low price today was 882.6 and the high price was 894.1.

02 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹891.7, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹882.6

Jsw Steel share price is at 891.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 873.92 and 896.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 873.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 896.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹890.35, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹882.6

Jsw Steel share price is at 890.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 873.92 and 896.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 873.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 896.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Jsw Steel's share price increased by 0.97% to reach 891.15, aligning with the positive trend in the market. Other companies in the steel industry, like Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power, are also experiencing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.37% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Steel168.03.051.85170.7104.1205125.53
Jindal Steel & Power944.7513.651.47948.0503.096372.82
02 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 51.10% higher than yesterday

The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 10 AM has increased by 51.10% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 888.85, up by 0.71%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the stock price of Jsw Steel has increased by 0.62% to reach 888.05, following the trend of its peers like Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power. At the same time, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.17% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Steel166.21.250.76170.7104.1202927.76
Jindal Steel & Power935.03.90.42948.0503.095378.24
02 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.29%; Futures open interest increased by 0.04%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

02 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹888.9, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹882.6

Jsw Steel share price is at 888.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 873.92 and 896.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 873.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 896.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at 889.60. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 21.63% to 889.60, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22567.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.62%
3 Months3.77%
6 Months19.81%
YTD0.22%
1 Year21.63%
02 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1896.62Support 1873.92
Resistance 2911.03Support 2865.63
Resistance 3919.32Support 3851.22
02 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1893 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2876 k

The trading volume yesterday was 34.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1831 k & BSE volume was 62 k.

02 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹896 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 900.9 & 880.1 yesterday to end at 896. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

