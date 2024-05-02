Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 891.3, up 0.99% from yesterday's 882.6

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹900, reached a high of ₹900.9, and closed at ₹896 on the last trading day. The low for the day was ₹880.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹215045.69 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹913.95 and ₹681.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 62232 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The JSW Steel stock reached a low of ₹882.6 and a high of ₹894.5 on the current day.
Jsw Steel share price closed the day at ₹891.3 - a 0.99% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 894.87 , 900.53 , 906.47. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 883.27 , 877.33 , 871.67.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹889.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹873.92 and ₹896.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹873.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 896.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|876.39
|10 Days
|868.22
|20 Days
|862.10
|50 Days
|832.64
|100 Days
|832.75
|300 Days
|808.65
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 3.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹893.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹873.92 and ₹896.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹873.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 896.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
A rise in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
JSW Steel stock's low price today was ₹882.6 and the high price was ₹894.1.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹891.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹873.92 and ₹896.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹873.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 896.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹890.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹873.92 and ₹896.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹873.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 896.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Jsw Steel's share price increased by 0.97% to reach ₹891.15, aligning with the positive trend in the market. Other companies in the steel industry, like Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power, are also experiencing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.37% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Steel
|168.0
|3.05
|1.85
|170.7
|104.1
|205125.53
|Jindal Steel & Power
|944.75
|13.65
|1.47
|948.0
|503.0
|96372.82
The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 10 AM has increased by 51.10% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹888.85, up by 0.71%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel touched a high of 890.7 & a low of 886.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|891.1
|Support 1
|886.5
|Resistance 2
|893.2
|Support 2
|884.0
|Resistance 3
|895.7
|Support 3
|881.9
Today, the stock price of Jsw Steel has increased by 0.62% to reach ₹888.05, following the trend of its peers like Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power. At the same time, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.17% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Steel
|166.2
|1.25
|0.76
|170.7
|104.1
|202927.76
|Jindal Steel & Power
|935.0
|3.9
|0.42
|948.0
|503.0
|95378.24
An increase in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹888.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹873.92 and ₹896.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹873.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 896.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at ₹889.60. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 21.63% to ₹889.60, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22567.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.62%
|3 Months
|3.77%
|6 Months
|19.81%
|YTD
|0.22%
|1 Year
|21.63%
The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|896.62
|Support 1
|873.92
|Resistance 2
|911.03
|Support 2
|865.63
|Resistance 3
|919.32
|Support 3
|851.22
The trading volume yesterday was 34.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1831 k & BSE volume was 62 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹900.9 & ₹880.1 yesterday to end at ₹896. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!