Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 939.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 940.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 949.85 and closed at 939.8, with a high of 954.8 and a low of 939. The market capitalization stood at 229,324.46 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 968.4, while the 52-week low is 723.15. A total of 171,925 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 904.5, 3.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy7779
    Hold8877
    Sell5563
    Strong Sell3334
02 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2364 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 43 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹939.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 954.8 & 939 yesterday to end at 940.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.