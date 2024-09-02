Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹949.85 and closed at ₹939.8, with a high of ₹954.8 and a low of ₹939. The market capitalization stood at ₹229,324.46 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹968.4, while the 52-week low is ₹723.15. A total of 171,925 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 3.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 43 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹954.8 & ₹939 yesterday to end at ₹940.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend