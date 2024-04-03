Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹871, closed at ₹871.3 with a high of ₹881.7 and a low of ₹861.9. The market capitalization was ₹213,182.81 crore with a 52-week high of ₹895.6 and a 52-week low of ₹655.75. The BSE volume for the day was 69,777 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jsw Steel stock shows the price at ₹870.45 with a decrease of 0.96% and a net change of -8.4. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
JSW Steel stock's price fluctuated between ₹870.05 (low) and ₹879.75 (high) on the current day.
JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 872.35, with a bid price of 877.2 and an offer price of 877.8. The bid quantity is 675 and the offer quantity is also 675. The open interest for JSW Steel stands at 21,081,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of JSW Steel stock is ₹873.7, reflecting a percent decrease of 0.59% and a net decrease of ₹5.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.6%
|3 Months
|-1.71%
|6 Months
|14.15%
|YTD
|-0.11%
|1 Year
|28.88%
JSW Steel stock is currently trading at ₹875.3, with a net change of 4 and a percent change of 0.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Jsw Steel had a trading volume of 69777 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹871.3.
