Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 878.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 870.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Steel's stock opened at 871, closed at 871.3 with a high of 881.7 and a low of 861.9. The market capitalization was 213,182.81 crore with a 52-week high of 895.6 and a 52-week low of 655.75. The BSE volume for the day was 69,777 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹870.45, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹878.85

The current data for Jsw Steel stock shows the price at 870.45 with a decrease of 0.96% and a net change of -8.4. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's price fluctuated between 870.05 (low) and 879.75 (high) on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Jsw Steel April futures opened at 879.15 as against previous close of 883.85

JSW Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 872.35, with a bid price of 877.2 and an offer price of 877.8. The bid quantity is 675 and the offer quantity is also 675. The open interest for JSW Steel stands at 21,081,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹873.7, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹878.85

The current price of JSW Steel stock is 873.7, reflecting a percent decrease of 0.59% and a net decrease of 5.15.

03 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.6%
3 Months-1.71%
6 Months14.15%
YTD-0.11%
1 Year28.88%
03 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹875.3, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹871.3

JSW Steel stock is currently trading at 875.3, with a net change of 4 and a percent change of 0.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹871.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Jsw Steel had a trading volume of 69777 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 871.3.

