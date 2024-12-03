Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened and closed at ₹966.2, showing stability in its price. The stock reached a high of ₹991.1 and a low of ₹961.65, reflecting a slight fluctuation within the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹235,663.1 crore. Over the past year, Jsw Steel has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,063.35 and a low of ₹762, with a BSE volume of 44,671 shares traded.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel's share price has increased by 0.75%, currently trading at ₹996.60. Over the past year, the price of Jsw Steel shares has risen by 22.08%, reaching ₹996.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.83%
|3 Months
|8.28%
|6 Months
|8.14%
|YTD
|12.45%
|1 Year
|22.08%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1000.52
|Support 1
|970.72
|Resistance 2
|1010.93
|Support 2
|951.33
|Resistance 3
|1030.32
|Support 3
|940.92
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹975.0, 1.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1255.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1317 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2045 k
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1272 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹966.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹991.1 & ₹961.65 yesterday to end at ₹990.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend