Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 966.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 990.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened and closed at 966.2, showing stability in its price. The stock reached a high of 991.1 and a low of 961.65, reflecting a slight fluctuation within the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 235,663.1 crore. Over the past year, Jsw Steel has experienced a 52-week high of 1,063.35 and a low of 762, with a BSE volume of 44,671 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel's share price has increased by 0.75%, currently trading at 996.60. Over the past year, the price of Jsw Steel shares has risen by 22.08%, reaching 996.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.83%
3 Months8.28%
6 Months8.14%
YTD12.45%
1 Year22.08%
03 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11000.52Support 1970.72
Resistance 21010.93Support 2951.33
Resistance 31030.32Support 3940.92
03 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 975.0, 1.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1255.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy1010107
    Hold6668
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell3333
03 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1317 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2045 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1272 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹966.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 991.1 & 961.65 yesterday to end at 990.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

