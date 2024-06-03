Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 10:25:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.15 3.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 889.80 7.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 345.85 11.60%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 388.10 8.14%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,565.55 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 881.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 903.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Jsw Steel opened at 890.75, closed at 883.45, with a high of 895.4 and a low of 877.5. The market capitalization stood at 214,655.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 929.8 and a 52-week low of 691.5. The BSE volume for the day was 151,271 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:13:47 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:56:58 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Steel's stock price has increased by 3.63% to reach 913.45, in line with the positive movement of its industry peers including Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India, and Jindal Stainless. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains, with Nifty rising by 2.65% and Sensex by 2.7%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel913.4532.03.63929.8691.5222562.3
Tata Steel171.654.52.69178.0105.65212845.76
Jindal Steel & Power1059.5530.752.991085.9508.25108083.43
Steel Authority Of India164.66.23.91175.6581.8567988.45
Jindal Stainless810.215.852.0834.7276.566714.67
03 Jun 2024, 09:41:11 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.93%; Futures open interest increased by 40.62%

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, so traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:30:59 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹903.65, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹881.45

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 891.37 & second resistance of 901.98 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 908.52. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 908.52 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:16:28 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 2.45% and is currently trading at 903.05. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have seen a significant gain of 26.91%, reaching 903.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.09%
3 Months5.0%
6 Months8.6%
YTD0.03%
1 Year26.91%
03 Jun 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1891.37Support 1874.22
Resistance 2901.98Support 2867.68
Resistance 3908.52Support 3857.07
03 Jun 2024, 08:34:56 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 1.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy9887
    Hold7778
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell4443
03 Jun 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2969 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 81.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 151 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:03:43 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹883.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 895.4 & 877.5 yesterday to end at 883.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue