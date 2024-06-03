Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Jsw Steel opened at ₹890.75, closed at ₹883.45, with a high of ₹895.4 and a low of ₹877.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹214,655.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹929.8 and a 52-week low of ₹691.5. The BSE volume for the day was 151,271 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Steel's stock price has increased by 3.63% to reach ₹913.45, in line with the positive movement of its industry peers including Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India, and Jindal Stainless. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains, with Nifty rising by 2.65% and Sensex by 2.7%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|913.45
|32.0
|3.63
|929.8
|691.5
|222562.3
|Tata Steel
|171.65
|4.5
|2.69
|178.0
|105.65
|212845.76
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1059.55
|30.75
|2.99
|1085.9
|508.25
|108083.43
|Steel Authority Of India
|164.6
|6.2
|3.91
|175.65
|81.85
|67988.45
|Jindal Stainless
|810.2
|15.85
|2.0
|834.7
|276.5
|66714.67
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, so traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹891.37 & second resistance of ₹901.98 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹908.52. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹908.52 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 2.45% and is currently trading at ₹903.05. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have seen a significant gain of 26.91%, reaching ₹903.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.09%
|3 Months
|5.0%
|6 Months
|8.6%
|YTD
|0.03%
|1 Year
|26.91%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|891.37
|Support 1
|874.22
|Resistance 2
|901.98
|Support 2
|867.68
|Resistance 3
|908.52
|Support 3
|857.07
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 1.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 81.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 151 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹895.4 & ₹877.5 yesterday to end at ₹883.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.