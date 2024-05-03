Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 873.3, down -1.94% from yesterday's 890.6

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock opened and closed at ₹882.6 on the last day, with a high of ₹894.5 and a low of ₹882.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹217,165.45 crore. The 52-week high was ₹913.95 and the 52-week low was ₹681.3. The BSE trading volume for the day was 62,306 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
JSW Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹866 and a high of ₹903.5 on the current day.
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 3 PM is 390.16% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹873.3, up by -1.94%. Volume traded and price are key indicators for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel share price closed the day at ₹873.3 - a 1.94% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 898.1 , 919.75 , 935.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 860.4 , 844.35 , 822.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of Jsw Steel has broken the first support of ₹883.27 & second support of ₹877.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹871.67. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹871.67 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|876.39
|10 Days
|868.22
|20 Days
|862.10
|50 Days
|832.64
|100 Days
|832.75
|300 Days
|808.71
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
The trading volume of Jsw Steel by 2 PM is 687.58% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹869.45, showing a decrease of -2.37%. The volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest potential further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 879.2 and 867.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 867.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 879.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|872.13
|Support 1
|864.78
|Resistance 2
|876.42
|Support 2
|861.72
|Resistance 3
|879.48
|Support 3
|857.43
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 0.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹869.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹871.67. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 1 PM is 1245.17% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹867.95, showing a decrease of -2.54%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel reached a high of 881.8 and a low of 870.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 873.1 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 868.45 and 863.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|879.2
|Support 1
|867.4
|Resistance 2
|886.4
|Support 2
|862.8
|Resistance 3
|891.0
|Support 3
|855.6
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicate potential for negative price movement in the near future. It may be advisable for traders to maintain their short positions.
JSW Steel stock's low price for the day was ₹873.3 while the high price reached ₹903.5.
The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 12 AM has increased by 546.07% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹880, showing a decrease of -1.19%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel reached a high of 883.4 and a low of 873.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 878.78 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 874.17 and 865.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|882.9
|Support 1
|873.1
|Resistance 2
|888.05
|Support 2
|868.45
|Resistance 3
|892.7
|Support 3
|863.3
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|876.39
|10 Days
|868.22
|20 Days
|862.10
|50 Days
|832.64
|100 Days
|832.75
|300 Days
|808.71
The current market price of Jsw Steel has broken the first support of ₹883.27 & second support of ₹877.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹871.67. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹871.67 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 11 AM has increased by 279.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹879.95, representing a decrease of -1.2%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel reached a peak of 896.45 and a low of 883.0 in the recent trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 890.3 and 886.2, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|892.23
|Support 1
|878.78
|Resistance 2
|901.07
|Support 2
|874.17
|Resistance 3
|905.68
|Support 3
|865.33
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹884.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹883.27 and ₹894.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹883.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 894.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of JSW Steel is down by 0.05% at ₹890.15, while its competitors like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are all showing gains. The Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.09% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|890.15
|-0.45
|-0.05
|913.95
|681.3
|214023.79
|Tata Steel
|169.7
|2.35
|1.4
|170.7
|104.1
|207201.21
|Jindal Steel & Power
|949.85
|8.0
|0.85
|954.0
|503.0
|96893.07
|Steel Authority Of India
|170.15
|4.7
|2.84
|170.5
|80.5
|70280.89
|Jindal Stainless
|739.5
|5.6
|0.76
|747.9
|270.55
|60892.99
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 2.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 10 AM is 66.71% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹891.05, up by 0.05%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel touched a high of 903.5 & a low of 892.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|901.0
|Support 1
|890.3
|Resistance 2
|907.6
|Support 2
|886.2
|Resistance 3
|911.7
|Support 3
|879.6
Today, the share price of JSW Steel has increased by 1.28% to reach ₹902, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a slight increase, with Nifty up by 0.49% and Sensex up by 0.48%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|902.0
|11.4
|1.28
|913.95
|681.3
|216872.95
|Tata Steel
|170.35
|3.0
|1.79
|170.7
|104.1
|207994.85
|Jindal Steel & Power
|957.05
|15.2
|1.61
|954.0
|503.0
|97627.53
|Steel Authority Of India
|169.35
|3.9
|2.36
|170.5
|80.5
|69950.45
|Jindal Stainless
|738.0
|4.1
|0.56
|747.9
|270.55
|60769.47
An increase in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days, therefore traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹894.87 & second resistance of ₹900.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹906.47. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹906.47 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at ₹895.00. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 21.56%, reaching ₹895.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.87%
|3 Months
|6.64%
|6 Months
|21.41%
|YTD
|1.15%
|1 Year
|21.56%
The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|894.87
|Support 1
|883.27
|Resistance 2
|900.53
|Support 2
|877.33
|Resistance 3
|906.47
|Support 3
|871.67
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 3.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 5.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹894.5 & ₹882.6 yesterday to end at ₹882.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!