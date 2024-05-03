Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at 873.3, down -1.94% from yesterday's 890.6

LIVE UPDATES
39 min read . 05:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 890.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 873.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock opened and closed at 882.6 on the last day, with a high of 894.5 and a low of 882.6. The market capitalization stood at 217,165.45 crore. The 52-week high was 913.95 and the 52-week low was 681.3. The BSE trading volume for the day was 62,306 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of 866 and a high of 903.5 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 04:33 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.08%; Futures open interest increased by 1.31%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 390.16% higher than yesterday

The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 3 PM is 390.16% higher than yesterday, with the price at 873.3, up by -1.94%. Volume traded and price are key indicators for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹873.3, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹890.6

Jsw Steel share price closed the day at 873.3 - a 1.94% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 898.1 , 919.75 , 935.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 860.4 , 844.35 , 822.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹875.6, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹890.6

The current market price of Jsw Steel has broken the first support of 883.27 & second support of 877.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 871.67. If the stock price breaks the final support of 871.67 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days876.39
10 Days868.22
20 Days862.10
50 Days832.64
100 Days832.75
300 Days808.71
03 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 687.58% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Jsw Steel by 2 PM is 687.58% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 869.45, showing a decrease of -2.37%. The volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest potential further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 879.2 and 867.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 867.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 879.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1872.13Support 1864.78
Resistance 2876.42Support 2861.72
Resistance 3879.48Support 3857.43
03 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 0.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹869.05, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹890.6

Jsw Steel share price is at 869.05 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 871.67. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

03 May 2024, 01:46 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1245.17% higher than yesterday

The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 1 PM is 1245.17% higher than yesterday, with the price at 867.95, showing a decrease of -2.54%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel reached a high of 881.8 and a low of 870.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 873.1 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 868.45 and 863.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1879.2Support 1867.4
Resistance 2886.4Support 2862.8
Resistance 3891.0Support 3855.6
03 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.09%; Futures open interest increased by 2.23%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicate potential for negative price movement in the near future. It may be advisable for traders to maintain their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's low price for the day was 873.3 while the high price reached 903.5.

03 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 546.07% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 12 AM has increased by 546.07% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 880, showing a decrease of -1.19%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel reached a high of 883.4 and a low of 873.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 878.78 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 874.17 and 865.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1882.9Support 1873.1
Resistance 2888.05Support 2868.45
Resistance 3892.7Support 3863.3
03 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹874.8, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹890.6

The current market price of Jsw Steel has broken the first support of 883.27 & second support of 877.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 871.67. If the stock price breaks the final support of 871.67 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

03 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 279.72% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 11 AM has increased by 279.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 879.95, representing a decrease of -1.2%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel reached a peak of 896.45 and a low of 883.0 in the recent trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 890.3 and 886.2, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1892.23Support 1878.78
Resistance 2901.07Support 2874.17
Resistance 3905.68Support 3865.33
03 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹884.1, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹890.6

Jsw Steel share price is at 884.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 883.27 and 894.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 883.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 894.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of JSW Steel is down by 0.05% at 890.15, while its competitors like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are all showing gains. The Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.09% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel890.15-0.45-0.05913.95681.3214023.79
Tata Steel169.72.351.4170.7104.1207201.21
Jindal Steel & Power949.858.00.85954.0503.096893.07
Steel Authority Of India170.154.72.84170.580.570280.89
Jindal Stainless739.55.60.76747.9270.5560892.99
03 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 2.94% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 66.71% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 10 AM is 66.71% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 891.05, up by 0.05%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel touched a high of 903.5 & a low of 892.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1901.0Support 1890.3
Resistance 2907.6Support 2886.2
Resistance 3911.7Support 3879.6
03 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of JSW Steel has increased by 1.28% to reach 902, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a slight increase, with Nifty up by 0.49% and Sensex up by 0.48%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel902.011.41.28913.95681.3216872.95
Tata Steel170.353.01.79170.7104.1207994.85
Jindal Steel & Power957.0515.21.61954.0503.097627.53
Steel Authority Of India169.353.92.36170.580.569950.45
Jindal Stainless738.04.10.56747.9270.5560769.47
03 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.84%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days, therefore traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹902.5, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹890.6

The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 894.87 & second resistance of 900.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 906.47. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 906.47 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at 895.00. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 21.56%, reaching 895.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,648.20 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.87%
3 Months6.64%
6 Months21.41%
YTD1.15%
1 Year21.56%
03 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1894.87Support 1883.27
Resistance 2900.53Support 2877.33
Resistance 3906.47Support 3871.67
03 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 3.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2645 k

The trading volume yesterday was 5.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.

03 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹882.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 894.5 & 882.6 yesterday to end at 882.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

