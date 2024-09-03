Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 940.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 940.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 941.8 and closed slightly lower at 940.95. The stock reached a high of 951.65 and dipped to a low of 936.8. The company's market capitalization stands at 229,129.49 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of 968.4 and a low of 723.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1949.12Support 1933.82
Resistance 2957.93Support 2927.33
Resistance 3964.42Support 3918.52
03 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 904.5, 3.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy7779
    Hold8877
    Sell5563
    Strong Sell3334
03 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1331 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2153 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1316 k & BSE volume was 14 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹940.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 951.65 & 936.8 yesterday to end at 940.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

