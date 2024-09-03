Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹941.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹940.95. The stock reached a high of ₹951.65 and dipped to a low of ₹936.8. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹229,129.49 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of ₹968.4 and a low of ₹723.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,411 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|949.12
|Support 1
|933.82
|Resistance 2
|957.93
|Support 2
|927.33
|Resistance 3
|964.42
|Support 3
|918.52
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 3.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1316 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹951.65 & ₹936.8 yesterday to end at ₹940.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend