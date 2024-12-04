Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 989.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 996.6 and closed at 989.2, experiencing a high of 1015.1 and a low of 991.2. The company's market capitalization stood at 241,469.3 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Jsw Steel reached a high of 1063.35 and a low of 762. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 45,982 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2053 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 45 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹989.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1015.1 & 991.2 yesterday to end at 995.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

