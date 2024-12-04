Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹996.6 and closed at ₹989.2, experiencing a high of ₹1015.1 and a low of ₹991.2. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹241,469.3 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Jsw Steel reached a high of ₹1063.35 and a low of ₹762. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 45,982 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 45 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1015.1 & ₹991.2 yesterday to end at ₹995.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend