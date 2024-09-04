Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹941.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹940.15. The stock reached a high of ₹941.95 and a low of ₹929.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹226,899.49 crore, Jsw Steel's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹968.40 and a low of ₹723.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,510 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has broken the first support of ₹926.88 & second support of ₹922.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹915.28. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹915.28 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Jsw Steel has decreased by 1.83%, currently trading at ₹914.00. Over the past year, Jsw Steel's shares have increased by 14.96%, reaching ₹914.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.38%
|3 Months
|-3.45%
|6 Months
|13.63%
|YTD
|5.76%
|1 Year
|14.96%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|938.48
|Support 1
|926.88
|Resistance 2
|945.82
|Support 2
|922.62
|Resistance 3
|950.08
|Support 3
|915.28
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 2.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1116 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹941.95 & ₹929.8 yesterday to end at ₹931. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend