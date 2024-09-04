Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 931 per share. The stock is currently trading at 915.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 941.95 and closed slightly lower at 940.15. The stock reached a high of 941.95 and a low of 929.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 226,899.49 crore, Jsw Steel's performance reflects a 52-week high of 968.40 and a low of 723.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,510 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:44 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.88%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹915.5, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹931

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has broken the first support of 926.88 & second support of 922.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 915.28. If the stock price breaks the final support of 915.28 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

04 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Jsw Steel has decreased by 1.83%, currently trading at 914.00. Over the past year, Jsw Steel's shares have increased by 14.96%, reaching 914.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.38%
3 Months-3.45%
6 Months13.63%
YTD5.76%
1 Year14.96%
04 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1938.48Support 1926.88
Resistance 2945.82Support 2922.62
Resistance 3950.08Support 3915.28
04 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 904.5, 2.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy7779
    Hold8877
    Sell5563
    Strong Sell3334
04 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1130 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1993 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1116 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹940.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 941.95 & 929.8 yesterday to end at 931. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.