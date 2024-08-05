Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|3 Months
|-6.13%
|6 Months
|9.23%
|YTD
|2.19%
|1 Year
|11.82%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|917.12
|Support 1
|890.32
|Resistance 2
|933.88
|Support 2
|880.28
|Resistance 3
|943.92
|Support 3
|863.52
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 0.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹929.85 & ₹896 yesterday to end at ₹897.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.