Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 931 per share. The stock is currently trading at 930.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 919.8 and closed at 931. The stock reached a high of 934.4 and a low of 912. With a market capitalization of 226,765.45 crore, it is currently trading below its 52-week high of 968.4 and above its 52-week low of 723.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 54,499 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 904.5, 2.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy7779
    Hold8887
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell3334
05 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2004 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹931 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 934.4 & 912 yesterday to end at 930.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

