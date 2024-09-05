Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹919.8 and closed at ₹931. The stock reached a high of ₹934.4 and a low of ₹912. With a market capitalization of ₹226,765.45 crore, it is currently trading below its 52-week high of ₹968.4 and above its 52-week low of ₹723.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 54,499 shares for the day.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 2.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹934.4 & ₹912 yesterday to end at ₹930.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend