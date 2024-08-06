Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock price on the last day saw an open at ₹862.05 and closed at ₹899.85. The high for the day was ₹883.65, while the low was ₹854.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹210,460.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹958.95 and the low was ₹723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 107,399 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 107 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹883.65 & ₹854.35 yesterday to end at ₹863.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.