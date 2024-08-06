Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.03 %. The stock closed at 899.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 863.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock price on the last day saw an open at 862.05 and closed at 899.85. The high for the day was 883.65, while the low was 854.35. The market capitalization stood at 210,460.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 958.95 and the low was 723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 107,399 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2181 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 107 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹899.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 883.65 & 854.35 yesterday to end at 863.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

