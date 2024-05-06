Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹895, closing at ₹890.6. The high for the day was ₹903.5, and the low was ₹866. The market capitalization stood at ₹212,779.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹913.95, and the low was ₹681.3. The BSE volume for the day was 180,752 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -12.70% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 1 PM has decreased by 12.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹889.85, showing a 1.9% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel reached a high of 889.0 and a low of 884.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 885.93 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 882.87 and 879.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|887.77
|Support 1
|882.77
|Resistance 2
|890.88
|Support 2
|880.88
|Resistance 3
|892.77
|Support 3
|877.77
Jsw Steel share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.45%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range
JSW Steel stock's price ranged between ₹874.8 (low) and ₹893.1 (high) on the current day.
Jsw Steel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.92% lower than yesterday
The volume of JSW Steel traded until 12 AM is 3.92% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹887.45, down by 1.62%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 891.78 and 882.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 882.33 and selling near hourly resistance at 891.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|892.58
|Support 1
|885.93
|Resistance 2
|896.17
|Support 2
|882.87
|Resistance 3
|899.23
|Support 3
|879.28
Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|885.10
|10 Days
|869.59
|20 Days
|868.33
|50 Days
|835.47
|100 Days
|834.28
|300 Days
|809.55
Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹889.7, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹873.3
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹889.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹860.4 and ₹898.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹860.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 898.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 13.16% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Jsw Steel by 11 AM is 13.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹887.5, showing an increase of 1.63%. Examining both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 889.83 and 874.13 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 874.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 889.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|891.78
|Support 1
|882.33
|Resistance 2
|895.87
|Support 2
|876.97
|Resistance 3
|901.23
|Support 3
|872.88
Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹886.7, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹873.3
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹886.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹860.4 and ₹898.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹860.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 898.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 2.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Jsw Steel's share price increased by 1.75% to reach ₹888.55, outperforming its peers. While Steel Authority Of India and Jindal Stainless are experiencing a decline, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|888.55
|15.25
|1.75
|913.95
|681.3
|213639.09
|Tata Steel
|167.7
|1.25
|0.75
|170.7
|104.1
|204759.24
|Jindal Steel & Power
|942.65
|11.05
|1.19
|960.0
|503.0
|96158.6
|Steel Authority Of India
|165.8
|-2.1
|-1.25
|170.9
|80.5
|68484.11
|Jindal Stainless
|722.75
|-9.7
|-1.32
|747.9
|270.55
|59513.73
Jsw Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 30.37% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 10 AM has increased by 30.37% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹884.05, showing a 1.23% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel touched a high of 890.5 & a low of 874.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|889.83
|Support 1
|874.13
|Resistance 2
|898.02
|Support 2
|866.62
|Resistance 3
|905.53
|Support 3
|858.43
Jsw Steel Live Updates
Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers
Today, JSW Steel's stock price has increased by 0.88% to reach ₹881, outperforming its competitors Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless which are all showing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|881.0
|7.7
|0.88
|913.95
|681.3
|211823.8
|Tata Steel
|165.7
|-0.75
|-0.45
|170.7
|104.1
|202317.27
|Jindal Steel & Power
|919.6
|-12.0
|-1.29
|960.0
|503.0
|93807.3
|Steel Authority Of India
|161.65
|-6.25
|-3.72
|170.9
|80.5
|66769.94
|Jindal Stainless
|714.3
|-18.15
|-2.48
|747.9
|270.55
|58817.93
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.94%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider holding onto their long positions.
Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹885, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹873.3
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹885 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹860.4 and ₹898.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹860.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 898.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 1.05% and is currently trading at ₹882.45. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 18.34%, reaching ₹882.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.49%
|3 Months
|3.57%
|6 Months
|17.18%
|YTD
|-0.69%
|1 Year
|18.34%
Jsw Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|898.1
|Support 1
|860.4
|Resistance 2
|919.75
|Support 2
|844.35
|Resistance 3
|935.8
|Support 3
|822.7
Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2704 k
The trading volume yesterday was 42.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.
Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹890.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹903.5 & ₹866 yesterday to end at ₹890.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
