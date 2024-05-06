Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 873.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock on the last day had an open price of 895, closing at 890.6. The high for the day was 903.5, and the low was 866. The market capitalization stood at 212,779.75 crore. The 52-week high was 913.95, and the low was 681.3. The BSE volume for the day was 180,752 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -12.70% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 1 PM has decreased by 12.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 889.85, showing a 1.9% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel reached a high of 889.0 and a low of 884.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 885.93 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 882.87 and 879.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1887.77Support 1882.77
Resistance 2890.88Support 2880.88
Resistance 3892.77Support 3877.77
06 May 2024, 01:17 PM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.45%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's price ranged between 874.8 (low) and 893.1 (high) on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.92% lower than yesterday

The volume of JSW Steel traded until 12 AM is 3.92% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 887.45, down by 1.62%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 891.78 and 882.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 882.33 and selling near hourly resistance at 891.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1892.58Support 1885.93
Resistance 2896.17Support 2882.87
Resistance 3899.23Support 3879.28
06 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days885.10
10 Days869.59
20 Days868.33
50 Days835.47
100 Days834.28
300 Days809.55
06 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹889.7, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹873.3

Jsw Steel share price is at 889.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 860.4 and 898.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 860.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 898.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 13.16% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Jsw Steel by 11 AM is 13.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 887.5, showing an increase of 1.63%. Examining both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 889.83 and 874.13 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 874.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 889.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1891.78Support 1882.33
Resistance 2895.87Support 2876.97
Resistance 3901.23Support 3872.88
06 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹886.7, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹873.3

Jsw Steel share price is at 886.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 860.4 and 898.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 860.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 898.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 2.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
06 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Jsw Steel's share price increased by 1.75% to reach 888.55, outperforming its peers. While Steel Authority Of India and Jindal Stainless are experiencing a decline, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel888.5515.251.75913.95681.3213639.09
Tata Steel167.71.250.75170.7104.1204759.24
Jindal Steel & Power942.6511.051.19960.0503.096158.6
Steel Authority Of India165.8-2.1-1.25170.980.568484.11
Jindal Stainless722.75-9.7-1.32747.9270.5559513.73
06 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 30.37% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 10 AM has increased by 30.37% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 884.05, showing a 1.23% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel touched a high of 890.5 & a low of 874.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1889.83Support 1874.13
Resistance 2898.02Support 2866.62
Resistance 3905.53Support 3858.43
06 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Jsw Steel Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, JSW Steel's stock price has increased by 0.88% to reach 881, outperforming its competitors Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless which are all showing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel881.07.70.88913.95681.3211823.8
Tata Steel165.7-0.75-0.45170.7104.1202317.27
Jindal Steel & Power919.6-12.0-1.29960.0503.093807.3
Steel Authority Of India161.65-6.25-3.72170.980.566769.94
Jindal Stainless714.3-18.15-2.48747.9270.5558817.93
06 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.94%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider holding onto their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹885, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹873.3

Jsw Steel share price is at 885 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 860.4 and 898.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 860.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 898.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 1.05% and is currently trading at 882.45. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 18.34%, reaching 882.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.49%
3 Months3.57%
6 Months17.18%
YTD-0.69%
1 Year18.34%
06 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1898.1Support 1860.4
Resistance 2919.75Support 2844.35
Resistance 3935.8Support 3822.7
06 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 1.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
06 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2704 k

The trading volume yesterday was 42.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.

06 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹890.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 903.5 & 866 yesterday to end at 890.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.