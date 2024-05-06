Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹895, closing at ₹890.6. The high for the day was ₹903.5, and the low was ₹866. The market capitalization stood at ₹212,779.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹913.95, and the low was ₹681.3. The BSE volume for the day was 180,752 shares traded.
The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 1 PM has decreased by 12.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹889.85, showing a 1.9% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel reached a high of 889.0 and a low of 884.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 885.93 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 882.87 and 879.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|887.77
|Support 1
|882.77
|Resistance 2
|890.88
|Support 2
|880.88
|Resistance 3
|892.77
|Support 3
|877.77
An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
JSW Steel stock's price ranged between ₹874.8 (low) and ₹893.1 (high) on the current day.
The volume of JSW Steel traded until 12 AM is 3.92% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹887.45, down by 1.62%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 891.78 and 882.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 882.33 and selling near hourly resistance at 891.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|892.58
|Support 1
|885.93
|Resistance 2
|896.17
|Support 2
|882.87
|Resistance 3
|899.23
|Support 3
|879.28
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|885.10
|10 Days
|869.59
|20 Days
|868.33
|50 Days
|835.47
|100 Days
|834.28
|300 Days
|809.55
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹889.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹860.4 and ₹898.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹860.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 898.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Jsw Steel by 11 AM is 13.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹887.5, showing an increase of 1.63%. Examining both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 889.83 and 874.13 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 874.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 889.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|891.78
|Support 1
|882.33
|Resistance 2
|895.87
|Support 2
|876.97
|Resistance 3
|901.23
|Support 3
|872.88
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹886.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹860.4 and ₹898.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹860.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 898.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 2.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Today, Jsw Steel's share price increased by 1.75% to reach ₹888.55, outperforming its peers. While Steel Authority Of India and Jindal Stainless are experiencing a decline, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|888.55
|15.25
|1.75
|913.95
|681.3
|213639.09
|Tata Steel
|167.7
|1.25
|0.75
|170.7
|104.1
|204759.24
|Jindal Steel & Power
|942.65
|11.05
|1.19
|960.0
|503.0
|96158.6
|Steel Authority Of India
|165.8
|-2.1
|-1.25
|170.9
|80.5
|68484.11
|Jindal Stainless
|722.75
|-9.7
|-1.32
|747.9
|270.55
|59513.73
The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 10 AM has increased by 30.37% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹884.05, showing a 1.23% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel touched a high of 890.5 & a low of 874.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|889.83
|Support 1
|874.13
|Resistance 2
|898.02
|Support 2
|866.62
|Resistance 3
|905.53
|Support 3
|858.43
Today, JSW Steel's stock price has increased by 0.88% to reach ₹881, outperforming its competitors Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless which are all showing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|881.0
|7.7
|0.88
|913.95
|681.3
|211823.8
|Tata Steel
|165.7
|-0.75
|-0.45
|170.7
|104.1
|202317.27
|Jindal Steel & Power
|919.6
|-12.0
|-1.29
|960.0
|503.0
|93807.3
|Steel Authority Of India
|161.65
|-6.25
|-3.72
|170.9
|80.5
|66769.94
|Jindal Stainless
|714.3
|-18.15
|-2.48
|747.9
|270.55
|58817.93
An increase in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider holding onto their long positions.
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹885 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹860.4 and ₹898.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹860.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 898.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 1.05% and is currently trading at ₹882.45. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 18.34%, reaching ₹882.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.49%
|3 Months
|3.57%
|6 Months
|17.18%
|YTD
|-0.69%
|1 Year
|18.34%
The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|898.1
|Support 1
|860.4
|Resistance 2
|919.75
|Support 2
|844.35
|Resistance 3
|935.8
|Support 3
|822.7
The trading volume yesterday was 42.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹903.5 & ₹866 yesterday to end at ₹890.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
