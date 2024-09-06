Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹932.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹933. The stock reached a high of ₹944.7 and a low of ₹923.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹225,778.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹968.4 and a low of ₹723.15, with a trading volume of 19,185 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|938.18
|Support 1
|917.38
|Resistance 2
|951.77
|Support 2
|910.17
|Resistance 3
|958.98
|Support 3
|896.58
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 2.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1482 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹944.7 & ₹923.6 yesterday to end at ₹926.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend