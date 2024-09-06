Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 933 per share. The stock is currently trading at 926.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 932.25 and closed slightly higher at 933. The stock reached a high of 944.7 and a low of 923.6. The company's market capitalization stood at 225,778.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 968.4 and a low of 723.15, with a trading volume of 19,185 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1938.18Support 1917.38
Resistance 2951.77Support 2910.17
Resistance 3958.98Support 3896.58
06 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 904.5, 2.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy7779
    Hold8887
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell3334
06 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1501 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1958 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1482 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹933 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 944.7 & 923.6 yesterday to end at 926.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.