Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹864.1, closed at ₹863.55, with a high of ₹893 and a low of ₹864.1 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization was ₹215,432.66 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹958.95 and a 52-week low of ₹723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 199,335 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|893.65
|Support 1
|867.65
|Resistance 2
|906.35
|Support 2
|854.35
|Resistance 3
|919.65
|Support 3
|841.65
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 1.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|6
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹893 & ₹864.1 yesterday to end at ₹883.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.