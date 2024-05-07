Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 873.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 879.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 884.9 and closed at 873.3. The high for the day was 893.1 while the low was 874.8. The market capitalization stood at 214,400.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 913.95 and the low was 681.3. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 73,120 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 1.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
07 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2738 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 73 k.

07 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹873.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 893.1 & 874.8 yesterday to end at 873.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

