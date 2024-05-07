Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹884.9 and closed at ₹873.3. The high for the day was ₹893.1 while the low was ₹874.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹214,400.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹913.95 and the low was ₹681.3. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 73,120 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 1.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 3.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 73 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹893.1 & ₹874.8 yesterday to end at ₹873.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!