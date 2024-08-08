Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock on the last day opened at ₹899.95, closed at ₹883.95, with a high of ₹910.35 and a low of ₹890. The market capitalization stood at ₹221,050.31 crore. The 52-week high was ₹958.95 and the low was ₹723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 116,086 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has dropped by -1.48% and is currently trading at ₹893.80. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 13.12% to reach ₹893.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.35%
|3 Months
|-3.08%
|6 Months
|8.35%
|YTD
|2.98%
|1 Year
|13.12%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|913.4
|Support 1
|897.75
|Resistance 2
|919.85
|Support 2
|888.55
|Resistance 3
|929.05
|Support 3
|882.1
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 0.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|6
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 116 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹910.35 & ₹890 yesterday to end at ₹907. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend