Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 883.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 907 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock on the last day opened at 899.95, closed at 883.95, with a high of 910.35 and a low of 890. The market capitalization stood at 221,050.31 crore. The 52-week high was 958.95 and the low was 723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 116,086 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has dropped by -1.48% and is currently trading at 893.80. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 13.12% to reach 893.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.35%
3 Months-3.08%
6 Months8.35%
YTD2.98%
1 Year13.12%
08 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1913.4Support 1897.75
Resistance 2919.85Support 2888.55
Resistance 3929.05Support 3882.1
08 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 900.0, 0.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy7798
    Hold8777
    Sell5643
    Strong Sell3334
08 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2287 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 116 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹883.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 910.35 & 890 yesterday to end at 907. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.