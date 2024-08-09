Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 907.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 886.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at 900.05 and closed at 907.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 903.1 and the low was 883.65. The market capitalization of JSW Steel was 216029.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 958.95 and 723.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 146,247 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2359 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹907.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 903.1 & 883.65 yesterday to end at 886.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

